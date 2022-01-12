Govt. providing facilities to expedite repatriation from Afghanistan: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that all possible facilities are being provided to expedite repatriation from Afghanistan to North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that all possible facilities are being provided to expedite repatriation from Afghanistan to North Waziristan.

Steps are also being taken to provide facilities to the public and business community at all border points adjacent to Afghanistan, said Barrister Saif.

He expressed these views during a visit to Pak-Afghan border Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan.

The Special Assistant met the travelers and welcomed them back to their areas and listened to their problems.

He reviewed the facilities provided at the Ghulam Khan Border and was briefed by the concerned authorities about various sections.

Saif vowed that providing facilities to the people and business community at all border points is the priority of the provincial government, adding this will bring prosperity not only to the region but also to the entire province.

He said that Pak-Afghan trade not only benefits the business community but also has a positive impact on the national economy and it is also the vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to turn these border points into business centers.