Govt Providing Facilities To People: Awais Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:48 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Awais Qadir Shah has said that the provision of facilities to people is the top priority of the government.
Talking to various delegations at his residence here on Friday, he said that ensuring supply of clean drinking water besides providing other facilities like sanitation and sewerage to people, officials of the concerned departments must perform their duties with honesty and sincerity.