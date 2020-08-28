UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Facilities To People: Awais Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

Govt providing facilities to people: Awais Shah

Provincial Minister for Transport, Awais Qadir Shah has said that the provision of facilities to people is the top priority of the government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Awais Qadir Shah has said that the provision of facilities to people is the top priority of the government.

Talking to various delegations at his residence here on Friday, he said that ensuring supply of clean drinking water besides providing other facilities like sanitation and sewerage to people, officials of the concerned departments must perform their duties with honesty and sincerity.

Related Topics

Water Government Top

Recent Stories

PTI can’t bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, s ..

21 minutes ago

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

40 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

52 minutes ago

Radiation-proof drones to increase safety and spee ..

55 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance o ..

58 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Abe's Resignation, V ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.