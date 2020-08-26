UrduPoint.com
Govt Providing Facilities To People: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said the provision of facilities to people is the top priority of the government

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said the provision of facilities to people is the top priority of the government.

He said this while addressing a meeting of officials of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

To ensure supply of clean drinking water besides providing other facilities like sanitation and sewerage to people, officials of the Municipal Corporation must perform their duties honesty and sincerity.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Karim Bakhsh, COMCS Faisal Shehzad, Coordinator Provincial Constituency Chaudhry Ilyas and heads of various departments were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, DC Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir said all projects of the municipal corporation would be completed within the stipulated time.

