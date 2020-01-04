'Govt providing facilities to people': Saleem Ahmed Baryar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President of PML-Q Punjab Saleem Ahmed Baryar on Saturday said the Punjab government was committed to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at his residence.

He said the government would provide more job opportunities to the youth in 2020, adding that the PML-Q would play its role to strengthen the government.

mic/asm