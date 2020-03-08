Govt providing financial self-reliance to women under Ehsaas Kifalat programme

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Director BISP Kahror Pakka Umair Ahmed Khawaja Sunday said the government was providing financial self-reliance to women under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

He said that the initiative was executed so that women could play their effective role in country's progress.

Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Kahror Pakka Umair Khawaja expressed these views while addressing a seminar held in connection with World women day under Ehsaas Kifalat programme at Kahror Pakka office.

He said the government has expanded the circle of Waseela Taleem programme so that maximum girls could get education as educated women have much importance in progress of any society.

Khawaja said that women's role is important in progress of any society he said and added that our religion islam and society has given much respect and honour to women and non other religion.

On this occasion, huge number of notables, women representative and others were present.