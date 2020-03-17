Govt providing free of cost test facility in Punjab to combat coronavirus: Zartaj Gull

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf (PTI), government was extending free of cost test facility to people for combating Corona virus in Punjab province.

Talking to a private news channel programs, she said that some 10,000 kits had already been provided to hospitals for protection of citizens from the pandemic.

An amount of Rs 240 million had been released to tackle deadly virus in Punjab, she added. The incumbent government was taking all out measures to secure people from the virus in the country, she stated.

In reply to a question, she urged all the political parties particularly Opposition to avoid point scoring in this critical juncture. She asked all the parties to come forward and support government for wiping out the dangerous virus from the country.