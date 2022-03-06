UrduPoint.com

Govt Providing Free Treatment To Thalassemia Patients: Dr Yasmin

Published March 06, 2022

Govt providing free treatment to thalassemia patients: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that the government is providing free treatment to thalassemia patients through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card.

She was talking on the occasion of wedding ceremony of a thalassemia patient Hamza Mushtaq. Thalassemia patient, Hmaza Mushtaq, had bravely fought the disease and started his career as a professional in banking.

The health minister congratulated the couple and prayed for a happy life.

Dr Yasmin said that with proper care and treatment, patients could lead normal lives.

She said that today many major and minor thalassemia patients were living normal lives.

Around 1995, the average age of a thalassemia patient was 12 to 16 years, she said. "But now the average age has been increased," she added.

Administrative Thalassemia Society Syed Adnan Jamil, volunteers and thalassemia patientswere present in the ceremony.

