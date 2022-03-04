Govt providing health cards, relief package to poor masses: Ali Nawaz Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was providing health cards to residents of three provinces besides relief package to the poor masses.

"We have reduced the petroleum prices and electricity tariff to extend relief to the people of low income group," he said while talking to a private television channel. Opposition should appreciate the government for taking public welfare steps, he said. Voicing serious concerns over the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the PPP had been ruling in Sindh for the last thirteen years but the people were facing serious issues in the province.

The PPP had become the regional party of Interior Sindh due to poor performance, he added. Commenting on Peshawar bomb blast and security issues in the country, he said, the government was providing security to the workers of PPP participating in the long march of Sindh leaders.

He also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Peshawar bomb blast.

He said that enemy countries did not like to see progress and positive image of Pakistan around the world.

The SAPM said the anti-state elements were trying to halt the economic activity in this part of the region.

He said the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure peace and security for the people of the country.