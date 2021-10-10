Govt providing incentives to promote industrialization: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly-appointed spokesperson to Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government is providing incentives to various sectors for promoting industrialization in the country.

The construction, industry and manufacturing sectors are producing results due to incentives given by the government, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan's agriculture sector is showing progress in different crops including cotton and rice, he said.

Commenting on tax collection, he said the target set by the government for tax collection would be achieved without any hindrance. The target of 4.8 per cent growth rate is not a difficult task, he stated.

Replying to a question about International Monetary Fund's (IMF), instructions for government, he said all out efforts are being made to manage all governance and economic affairs including relief to common man.

The subsidy has given on petroleum products besides essential food items, he added.