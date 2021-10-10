UrduPoint.com

Govt Providing Incentives To Promote Industrialization: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

Govt providing incentives to promote industrialization: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly-appointed spokesperson to Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government is providing incentives to various sectors for promoting industrialization in the country.

The construction, industry and manufacturing sectors are producing results due to incentives given by the government, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan's agriculture sector is showing progress in different crops including cotton and rice, he said.

Commenting on tax collection, he said the target set by the government for tax collection would be achieved without any hindrance. The target of 4.8 per cent growth rate is not a difficult task, he stated.

Replying to a question about International Monetary Fund's (IMF), instructions for government, he said all out efforts are being made to manage all governance and economic affairs including relief to common man.

The subsidy has given on petroleum products besides essential food items, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Agriculture Man Progress Sunday Cotton TV All Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

30 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

2 hours ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

2 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.