Govt providing job opportunities to youth in province on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government was providing job opportunities to youth in the province on merit under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan According to official sources, 4406 educated youth have been appointed on merit in the Primary sector of Education Department, and 4229 youth have given jobs in the Police Department while 4224 in the Health Department, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similarly, 3406, youth have been appointed on merit basis in Balochistan levies force and 289 jobs have been filled in higher education sector.

According to sources, the process of filling thousands of vacant jobs was being continued in different departments in the province.