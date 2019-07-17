Govt providing level playing field to all parties for electoral campaign in tribal districts: Ajmal Wazir

Spokesman to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Advisor for Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir Tuesday said the government was providing level playing field to all parties for participating in elections in tribal districts scheduled to be held on July 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):Spokesman to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Advisor for Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir Tuesday said the government was providing level playing field to all parties for participating in elections in tribal districts scheduled to be held on July 20.

Speaking at `Meet the Press' programme of Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ) here at Peshawar Press Club, Ajmal Wazir those who emerged victorious after polling would cordially be welcomed by the government regardless of any political affiliation.

Peshawar Press Club (PPC) President Syed Bukhair Shah, General Secretary Zafar Iqbal, KhUJ President Fida Khattak and General Secretary Muhammad Naeem were also present on the occasion.

Ajmal Wazir said the government had also stopped its developmental schemes for tribal districts in respect of rules of Election Commission of Pakistan so that no one could say that these projects were aimed at influencing the electorates.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was giving full consideration to development of tribal districts and for this purpose not only making frequent visits to the area but also holding extensive meetings in this regard.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also giving extra time for development of tribal districts and holding meetings with people concerned in this regard.

For the first time record amount of Rs 162 billion had been allocated for development of tribal districts and for provision of facilities to the people of the area, he added.

The whole population of tribal districts was benefiting from Sehat Insaf card by getting free treatment from top hospitals of the country.

He said the present government has changed the status quo in regard with development of FATA by making FATA Secretariat as dysfunctional.

He said earlier all policies for development of tribal districts were chalked out at FATA Secretariat, but now the concerned departments are making plans with consultation of tribal people.

He also held out assurance of soon holding of local bodies elections in tribal districts after holding of polling for KP assembly.

The Local Government rules will be enacted in tribal districts and people of the area would be involved in development process through holding of LG elections, he added.

In response to a question about imposition of section 144 in North and South Waziristan districts, Ajmal Wazir said the decision was taken in regard with security point of view and should not be taken as restriction for electioneering in the area.

He said in no other district of tribal region, section 144 was imposed, adding that the overall security situation is satisfactory and conducive for holding elections.

Earlier, while referring to demands of journalist community, Ajmal Wazir held out assurance of resolving all the problems being faced by newsmen.

He said government is also chalking out plan to ensure reinstatement of sacked journalists and for this purpose advertisement would be made conditional by the government.