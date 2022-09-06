Govt providing medial facilities to 70,000 patients in relief camps: Pechuho

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday said that medical facilities were being provided to 70,000 patients daily in relief camps and over 0.8 million patients have been treated since July

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Ezra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday said that medical facilities were being provided to 70,000 patients daily in relief camps and over 0.8 million patients have been treated since July.

Addressing a press conference in the Sindh Assembly building, he informed that more than 16,000 cases of malaria have been reported from relief camps besides numerous complaints of diarrhea, respiratory and skin disease.

She informed that Health Department has set up mobile units and medical camps in every flood affected district where medicines for treatment of infectious disease were available in sufficient quantity.

Efforts were underway to increase number of doctors in the camps, she said and added that "We are trying our best to shift pregnant women in the camp to the hospitals and available ambulances were being utilized for this purpose.

The minister added that sick affectees coming to Karachi were being taken to the hospital while ensuring that Health Department's ambulances take every patient to the hospital.

The minister said that the flood has caused irreparable damage to the province as ready crops have been destroyed, more than 1200 health centres had been flooded, infrastructure has been completely destroyed, irrigation system was in disarray and communication facilities were badly affected.

Efforts are made to monitor relief operations in a transparent manner but access to affected areas is difficult and monitoring is also not easy, she said and stressed that it was time to serve the people above politics.

The Sindh minister thanked the Punjab government for sending doctors and medical staff for relief work. She informed that medicines sent by UNICEF had been received and the supply of those medicines would start from the next day.

Responding to a question, she said that the number of dengue cases was on rise in Karachi, but no deaths have been reported. So far, 2,000 cases of dengue have been reported but most of the patients were under treatment at their homes, she added.

To another question, she said that 112 cases of snake bite have been reported across the province while anti-venom vaccine was available to treat the patients.