Govt providing modern machinery to farmers under 'Kamyab Kissan' program: Cheema

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Tuesday said that the government under the 'Kamyab Kissan project' was making all our efforts to facilitate farmers through providing them interest-free loans and modern machinery.

Talking to the ptv news channel, Cheema said the government had given a new identity and empowerment to Kissan through introducing mega welfare projects for Kissan, adding, the movement towards technology would make life easier for the people and also bring a decrease in corruption of every sector including Agriculture.

He said Kamyab Kissan is a major initiative of the government to alleviate poverty by empowering the deprived segments of society and supporting them to transform their lives.

Replying to a question, he said farmers can now easily register their relevant complaints on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal as a dedicated complaint category "Farmers/Agriculture" has been activated at the portal.

He assured that the complaints received under this category would be given top priority and be timely resolved on merit.

The government will address all the issues of farmers and of sectors attached to agriculture as fertilizers are the backbone of agriculture and have a direct impact on the prosperity of the country, he added.