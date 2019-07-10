UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Modern Treatment Facilities At Social Security Hospitals:Minister

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:43 PM

Govt providing modern treatment facilities at social security hospitals:Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government was providing modern healthcare facilities to labour class across the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government was providing modern healthcare facilities to labour class across the province.

He said that new health centers were being established in the province besides up-gradation of social security hospitals.

He expressed these views during his visit to Social Security Hospital Madina Town here Wednesday.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid, Commissioner Social Security Saqib Manan, and other were present on the occasion.

The minister also inaugurated the new hemodialysis machine, new installed lift and water chiller.

He went to different wards of the hospital and inquired after the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He directed the Medical Superintendent to provide all available healthcare facilities to patents.

Related Topics

Water Visit Shakeel All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provids services to 790 road accident ..

58 seconds ago

Rohingya refugee children & families enduring deva ..

1 minute ago

Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran announced to observe compl ..

10 minutes ago

Members of Russian Upper House Ready to Meet With ..

1 minute ago

Two Lega Members to Become Ministers on Wednesday ..

3 minutes ago

Courts convicted Nawaz not Prime Minister Imran: D ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.