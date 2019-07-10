Govt providing modern treatment facilities at social security hospitals:Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government was providing modern healthcare facilities to labour class across the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the government was providing modern healthcare facilities to labour class across the province.

He said that new health centers were being established in the province besides up-gradation of social security hospitals.

He expressed these views during his visit to Social Security Hospital Madina Town here Wednesday.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Labour Shakeel Shahid, Commissioner Social Security Saqib Manan, and other were present on the occasion.

The minister also inaugurated the new hemodialysis machine, new installed lift and water chiller.

He went to different wards of the hospital and inquired after the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He directed the Medical Superintendent to provide all available healthcare facilities to patents.