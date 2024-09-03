Open Menu

Govt Providing Necessary Help For Economic Prosperity Of Balochistan: Rana

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Govt providing necessary help for economic prosperity of Balochistan: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that incumbent government was providing necessary

help for economic prosperity of the people of Balochistan region.

The prime minister has taken keen interest and initiatives for expediting Gwadar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he said while talking to a private television channel.

On a question, he said all out efforts are being made to root out terrorism in Balochistan. He further stated that talks would be held with the leaders of Balochistan for addressing their genuine issues of the province.

He said that implementation of national action plan (NAP), has been ensured to achieve the economic prosperity

objectives.

In reply to a question about investment in Balochistan, he said the Federal government has provided 70 billion rupee package

for converting tube-wells into solar system to facilitate the farmer community of Balochistan. Investment through CPEC has also been made to improve living standard of the people of Gwadar and other parts of the Balochistan region, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister CPEC Gwadar TV All Government Billion

Recent Stories

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

6 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

7 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

8 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

8 hours ago
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

12 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

21 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

21 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan