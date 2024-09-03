Govt Providing Necessary Help For Economic Prosperity Of Balochistan: Rana
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that incumbent government was providing necessary
help for economic prosperity of the people of Balochistan region.
The prime minister has taken keen interest and initiatives for expediting Gwadar and China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he said while talking to a private television channel.
On a question, he said all out efforts are being made to root out terrorism in Balochistan. He further stated that talks would be held with the leaders of Balochistan for addressing their genuine issues of the province.
He said that implementation of national action plan (NAP), has been ensured to achieve the economic prosperity
objectives.
In reply to a question about investment in Balochistan, he said the Federal government has provided 70 billion rupee package
for converting tube-wells into solar system to facilitate the farmer community of Balochistan. Investment through CPEC has also been made to improve living standard of the people of Gwadar and other parts of the Balochistan region, he added.
