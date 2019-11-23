Govt providing opportunities for modern education: Farrukh Habib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Saturday said the government was paying special focus on provision of maximum opportunities of modern education to students.

Inaugurating the additional class rooms at MC Boys Primary school Sir Syed Town here, he said that millions of rupees are spent on upgradation of infrastructure at government boys and girls schools.

He said that special steps were being taken for modernizing the atmosphere at schools, colleges and universities.

He said that efforts would be made to upgrade the school to middle level.