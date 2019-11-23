UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Opportunities For Modern Education: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:19 PM

Govt providing opportunities for modern education: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Saturday said the government was paying special focus on provision of maximum opportunities of modern education to students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Saturday said the government was paying special focus on provision of maximum opportunities of modern education to students.

Inaugurating the additional class rooms at MC Boys Primary school Sir Syed Town here, he said that millions of rupees are spent on upgradation of infrastructure at government boys and girls schools.

He said that special steps were being taken for modernizing the atmosphere at schools, colleges and universities.

He said that efforts would be made to upgrade the school to middle level.

Related Topics

Education Government Million

Recent Stories

Essential items being sold on reduced prices in mo ..

2 minutes ago

Funds worth Rs 1.53bln to be spent on development ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 23 Nov 2019

2 minutes ago

District Election Offers Platform for Hong Kong Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Mammoth flags of Pakistan, Kashmir hoisted to expr ..

7 minutes ago

109,704 defective meters replaced during 2019-20

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.