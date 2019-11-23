Govt Providing Opportunities For Modern Education: Farrukh Habib
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:19 PM
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Saturday said the government was paying special focus on provision of maximum opportunities of modern education to students
Inaugurating the additional class rooms at MC Boys Primary school Sir Syed Town here, he said that millions of rupees are spent on upgradation of infrastructure at government boys and girls schools.
He said that special steps were being taken for modernizing the atmosphere at schools, colleges and universities.
He said that efforts would be made to upgrade the school to middle level.