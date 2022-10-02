Govt providing opportunities to business community for economic stability, says Faqeer Ahmad

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs, Chaudhary Faqeer Ahmad Arain, said that the incumbent government was providing maximum opportunities to business community for economic stability in the country by increasing exports.

He expressed these views while addressing oath taking ceremony of newly elected members of Vehari chamber of commerce and industry on Sunday.

He further said that the business community of Vehari district was not only connected with the business of Vehari district and Pakistan but also the whole world.

He said that provision of all facilities equal to the big cities to the traders of Vehari district would be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Hussain Virk said that Vehari district has a place at the national level in the field of agriculture while it's role in business was also commendable.

He said that all possible resources would be utilized for establishing new industry and provision of required facilities to it.

MNAs Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and former senior vice president of Federation of Chambers Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.