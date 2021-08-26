Govt providing relief to common man through development programmes: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the incumbent government was providing relief to the common man through various development programmes and projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said the incumbent government was providing relief to the common man through various development programmes and projects.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation to facilitate the masses.

The SAPM said despite COVID-19 challenges, the sustainable economic turnaround had been witnessed due to prudent economic policies of the government.

It was providing subsidies to the farmers on seeds and fertilizers to increase its production of wheat, rice, sugar, pulses and other commodities, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy was highly lauded by the countries.

Commenting on the Parliament's role during the PTI government's three years of ongoing tenure, Ali Nawaz said the massive legislation had been done to bring transparency in the system.