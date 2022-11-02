Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Shehla Raza

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Shehla Reza on Wednesday said that the coalition government was providing relief to flood victims and strengthening the rupee against US dollar

"The government is trying to reduce inflation and for this all-important measures have been taken to achieve the objectives," she said while talking to a private news channel.

The PPP was engaged in areas of Sindh for helping the flood-affected people, she said, adding the Federal government was making all-out efforts to control the prices of essential items in the market.

She said a special package had been announced for the farmer community to enhance production in the agriculture sector.

In reply to a question about PTI's long march, she said Imran's party was busy with long march activities.

She said the people were suffering from flood catastrophe but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had started protest demonstrations to regain power in "an unconstitutional manner".