Govt providing relief to masses: Aliya Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was providing relief to masses by reducing prices of petroleum products and food items.

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Aliya Hamza Malik expressed these views while talking to a news channel.

The present government had to face challenges in every sector soon after coming into power, she said, adding after 16 months, the government was now moving towards stability in every sector.

She said exports, remittances and foreign direct investment were showing an upward trend.

Lamenting over the weak policies of past regimes in energy sector, she said people had to face hike in prices of gas and electricity due to expensive agreements made by the last governments.

Aliya Malik said the government had to bear losses in Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) agreements.

Expressing optimism, she said in the next few weeks, the government would extend more benefits of plummeting prices in petroleum products to poor segment of society.