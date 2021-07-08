Govt providing relief to masses despite Covid pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said that the people were gaining benefits from the steps taken by the government for the welfare of people.

Talking to private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed government in financial crises, which was very difficult time after winning of general elections 2018.

Ali Nawaz said, entire world appreciated the efforts of the government and steps taken during Covid-19 pandemic situation, on the other hand all big economics were shrinking at that time.

He said due to relentless efforts by the PTI government, imports and exports were significantly impacted on national economy, while the manufacturing, auto policy and agriculture sectors were also improved, he added.

He said record foreign remittances were seen by the expats which shows their trust on government and its policies.

He claimed that the PTI leg government would clinch thumping majority in forthcoming elections of Azad Kashmir.