UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Providing Relief To Masses Despite Covid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Govt providing relief to masses despite Covid pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said that the people were gaining benefits from the steps taken by the government for the welfare of people.

Talking to private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf formed government in financial crises, which was very difficult time after winning of general elections 2018.

Ali Nawaz said, entire world appreciated the efforts of the government and steps taken during Covid-19 pandemic situation, on the other hand all big economics were shrinking at that time.

He said due to relentless efforts by the PTI government, imports and exports were significantly impacted on national economy, while the manufacturing, auto policy and agriculture sectors were also improved, he added.

He said record foreign remittances were seen by the expats which shows their trust on government and its policies.

He claimed that the PTI leg government would clinch thumping majority in forthcoming elections of Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exports Agriculture Expats Azad Jammu And Kashmir Capital Development Authority All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

23 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

3 hours ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.