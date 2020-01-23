Govt providing relief to masses: Minister

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government was fully active for providing relief to masses from inflation and mafia involved in ill practice and stern legal action was being taken against those exploiting masses.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review price control mechanism at DC Office here Thursday. MNA Khuram Shahzad, Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were present in the meeting.

The minister directed the district administration to keep a vigilant eye on supply and prices of essential items and take stern legal action against elements involved in hoarding.

He said that people should get relief by the action of price control magistrates and directed strict monitoring of supply of wheat flour in open market.

He said that model bazaars were proving fruitful for supply of essential items to people on lower rates and in this connection, government had also evolved strategy for setting up model bazaars at 142 points in tehsils across the province.

The minister directed for compiling record of sale of wheat flour at sales points and truck points.

He also directed monitoring of auctions of fruits and vegetables in vegetable markets and keeping the Kissan platforms functional.

He said that facilitating the poor segment of the society is the priority of Punjab government and all out resources were being mobilized in this regard.

He said that a project was also in pipeline for preparing 5kg wheat flour bag and supply of wheat on control price.