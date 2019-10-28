UrduPoint.com
Govt Providing Relief To Poor Families: Minister

Mon 28th October 2019

Govt providing relief to poor families: Minister

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din on Monday said the government was implementing policies for welfare and rehabilitation of needy persons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 )-:Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din on Monday said the government was implementing policies for welfare and rehabilitation of needy persons.

He was distributing cheques of financial assistance worth 400,000 among 20 deserving families at the office of Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala.

The minister said the Punjab government was implementing welfare project step wise for providing financial assistance to the destitute.

He said that financial assistance was being provided to needy persons only on merit.

The minister said that financial aid would provide relief to poor families.

AC Umar Daraz Gondal, SP Tariq Sukhera, Taimoor Ali Khan, Imran Yousaf and party workers were present on the occasion.

