Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Salma Butt on Saturday said that incumbent government was providing relief to poor families on edible items.

While talking to a private television channel, she said Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz had taken special measures for poor people and in this connection, subsidy was being given on ghee, sugar and flour items.

Commenting on free electricity units for people of Punjab, she said, it is the part of relief package being extended to poor masses drawing meager salaries.

In reply to a question about by elections in Punjab, she said, the PML-N would clinch all the seats with majority.

To another question regarding campaign launched by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the PML-N, she said the PTI had lost popularity due to weak policies made by the previous of Imran Khan.

She said, previous government could not address the genuine issues of the public resultantly, the PTI candidates were unable to make their mark on the upcoming elections.

She said PML-N would make better agreements with the IMF, safeguarding the public interest.

To a question regarding load-shedding, she said, the people had been facing the power issues because previous government could not import LNG and pay attention to energy sector.