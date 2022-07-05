Govt providing relief to poor masses: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government was taking all-out measures to provide relief to poor masses

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government was taking all-out measures to provide relief to poor masses.

The government was trying to reduce burden over people drawing meager salaries, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, a special package was given on various edible items available at utility stores for poor segment of society.

Announcement of relief package by Chief Minister Punjab on electricity bills, he said, the government would provide free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 100 units per month.

Commenting on derogatory remarks used by PTI leaders against the ruling party, he said it was responsibility of every politician to promote decent language. He further stated that political system also needs maturity and in this regard, we should make joint efforts to strengthen politics.