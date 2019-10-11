Govt providing resources for south Punjab uplift: Dreyshak

South Punjab Province Front (SPPF) Co-chairman Sardar Nasrullah Dreyshak, MNA, has said the government is providing sufficient resources for development of south Punjab region, which has been neglected for the last many decades

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) South Punjab Province Front (SPPF) Co-chairman Sardar Nasrullah Dreyshak, MNA, has said the government is providing sufficient resources for development of south Punjab region, which has been neglected for the last many decades.

While talking to APP on Friday, he said work on clean drinking water scheme, building schools and health units in rural and tribal areas, power supply and new roads construction were under way which would open new avenues of progress here.

He alleged that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government looted the country mercilessly. He said that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had to take hard decisions for economic stability of the country. Today, economy was witnessing stability with strengthening of Pak Currency value, he added.

Dreshak said that unlike the past setups, the PTI government was carrying out indiscriminate accountability system to fix the plunderers and bring back the looted money.

Terming Kashmir the jugular vein of the country, he gave credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for waging a fight for the held Valley by exerting pressure on India through logical and concrete arguments. The premier unmasked Indian cruel face before the world, he added. The MNA said that Premier Imran Khan had won hearts of the people of Kashmir as well as Pakistan. He hoped that under PM Imran Khan's leadership, Kashmir would become part of Pakistan soon.

He condemned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for planning a protest movement against the government of Imran Khan. He said that it was high time that all political and religious parities join hands to thwart enemies' agenda.