Govt providing small loans through interest free schemes to citizens: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said the government was providing small loans through interest free schemes to the citizens so that they could boost their business.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the data of Federal board of Revenue was protected and hackers were failed to access it.

Tarin said a cyber attack on FBR data was reported in the past during 2019.

The micro finance banks were not providing the small loans to the people because they had a complicated procedure, he added.

To a question, he said Waqar Masood was a competent bureaucrat and he had his own work style.

He said the government had achieved the tax collection target and expressed the hope that all affairs would be resolved with International Monetary Fund in upcoming meeting.

Tarin said the government was focusing on increasing the power and it was not in the favor of tariff hike because due to increase in the tariff, the society faced the inflation.

The minister said the government was also focusing on exports to put the national economy on the right track.

Commenting on the depreciation of rupee, he said it was an imported inflation but the government was tackling it accordingly.

He hoped that the prices of oil products would remain in control as compared to the neighboring countries.