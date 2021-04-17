UrduPoint.com
Govt Providing Special Subsidy Over 19 Main Items Of Utility Stores: SAPM Malik Amin Aslam

Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:02 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special package for Ramzan ul Mubarik and special subsidy has been given on 19 main items which are available at almost five thousand utility stores across the country

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special package for Ramzan ul Mubarik and special subsidy has been given on 19 main items which are available at almost five thousand utility stores across the country.

He made these remarks during his visit to utility store, Ramzan Bazar and Kafalat center in Hasanabdal.

He was accompnied by AC Hasanabdal Zunaira Jalil , Malik Shamsher Aslam and others.

Malik Amin said that that sugar is available at Rs 68/kg while 20 kg flour bag available at Rs 800/ -. Malik Amin Aslam said that this all has been done to provide maximum relief to the residents of the area and all officers have been directed to visit these bazars regularly and ensure availability of edibles .

Malik Amin said that efforts are being made to ensure maximum facilities to the people at door steps . He also reviewed the facilities being provided to people at Sasta Ramzan Bazar Kafalat Center. On the occassion he listened to the problems of the people and issued orders for timely solution of the problems . Meanwhile Incharge Corona Cell Attock Dr Kashif has said that Covid positive cases in Attock has reached upto 1781 , 1363 recovered , 35 died , 377 are home quarantined , 27529 tested negative while test reports of 1437 patients are awaited . He appealed to the people to follow SOPs issued by the government .

