Govt providing subsidy of Rs300,000 for low income household

Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

The government is providing a subsidy of Rs300,000 for low income household to enable them to own their house. For this purpose, an allocatio householdsn of Rs33 billion was proposed in the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government is providing a subsidy of Rs300,000 for low income household to enable them to own their house. For this purpose, an allocatio householdsn of Rs33 billion was proposed in the budget.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said this during his budget speech in the Parliament House on Friday.

The government has set a target of constructing 5 million houses for the low income groups under the Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

The housing and construction package has spurred a flurry of economic activities in this sector and its allied industries. The government was taking the various steps to promote this programme.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has been established for overall coordination of policy making and implementation.

A package of tax incentives was especially designed for housing schemes under the initiative in addition 2021-22.

