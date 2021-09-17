Govt providing subsidy on edible items to facilitate poor: Tarin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was providing subsidy on edible items to facilitate the poor.

Talking to ptv, he said the steps had been taken to provide targeted subsidy to the deserving persons.

The subsidy was being provided on pulses, sugar and wheat, he added.

Commenting on inflation, he said the COVID-19 impacts on economy and upward trend in petroleum prices globally had badly affected the life of common man.

He said the incumbent government was making all out efforts to address the price hike issue.

Dispelling the impression of rising unemployment, he said Pakistan was progressing in manufacturing and construction sectors and the maximum people were being employed as per their requirement.

He said 'Kamyab Jawan' programme and other schemes were also mitigating poverty. Replying to a question about hike in power tariff, he said the government was resisting against the demand of International Monetary Funds as enhancing power tariff would have bad affect on industrial sector besides domestic consumers.

To another question, Tarin said the government had passed an ordinance to take action against those who were allegedly involved in artificial inflation.

He said the sale of Euro bonds among overseas Pakistanis would help improve growth rate. "We have set a target to touch sixty million Dollar in exporting sector," he revealed.