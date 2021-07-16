UrduPoint.com
Govt Providing Subsidy To People On Essential Commodities: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was providing subsidy to people on essential commodities.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the incumbent government has shared half burden of people after increasing petroleum prices.

Despite COVID pandemic, he said the prices of commodities are under control. He said the people of many countries are facing price hike on different products. Replying to a question about increase in petroleum products, he said petrol and diesel prices are stiff affordable in this part of the region.

About subsidy on edible items, he said targeted subsidy has been given to people for buying daily use items from utility stores.

