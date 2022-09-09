Govt providing suitable environment for investment in Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that there were immense investment opportunities in Balochistan for local and foreign investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that there were immense investment opportunities in Balochistan for local and foreign investors.

"The provincial government is also providing suitable and favorable environment for investment", he said this while talking to Chairman Coastal Development Commission of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Pakistan Shehryar Khan Niazi who called on him here. Senior Member board of Revenue Roshan Ali Sheikh was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, promotion of commercial activities in the province, international crossing at Taftan and Chaman Border transit trade at Gwadar Port, Karachi Chaman Highway, public-private partnership and urban transport, including renewable energy were discussed.

The Chief Minister said that there were immense investment opportunities in Balochistan. "The provincial government is also providing suitable and favorable environment for investment", he said.

Bizenjo said they were trying to get international attention for investing in Balochistan adding that the province had a long coastline which not only promotes tourism but was also suitable for fishing and renewable energy.

He said that the climate and weather of Balochistan provides a suitable environment for the production of renewable energy saying that it was offering various incentives to international investors.

The CM Balochistan said that public-private partnership (PPP) was being promoted in the province, for which the provincial government had recently approved the PPP Act so that the private sector could also be made a part of the development program.

He said that in order to improve communication links, the Federal government has also issued tenders for the implementation of phase one of the road from Chaman- Quetta to Karachi and work was also underway on other national highways, while to increase commercial activities at the border saying that the establishment of border markets was also being implemented for boosting trade activities.

On this occasion, Chairman Coastal Development Commission of International Chamber of Commerce Shehryar Khan Niazi appreciated the initiatives of the provincial government and said that these initiatives would promote investment and the province would be economically self-sufficient.