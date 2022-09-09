UrduPoint.com

Govt Providing Suitable Environment For Investment In Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Govt providing suitable environment for investment in Balochistan: CM Bizenjo

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that there were immense investment opportunities in Balochistan for local and foreign investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday said that there were immense investment opportunities in Balochistan for local and foreign investors.

"The provincial government is also providing suitable and favorable environment for investment", he said this while talking to Chairman Coastal Development Commission of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Pakistan Shehryar Khan Niazi who called on him here. Senior Member board of Revenue Roshan Ali Sheikh was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, promotion of commercial activities in the province, international crossing at Taftan and Chaman Border transit trade at Gwadar Port, Karachi Chaman Highway, public-private partnership and urban transport, including renewable energy were discussed.

The Chief Minister said that there were immense investment opportunities in Balochistan. "The provincial government is also providing suitable and favorable environment for investment", he said.

Bizenjo said they were trying to get international attention for investing in Balochistan adding that the province had a long coastline which not only promotes tourism but was also suitable for fishing and renewable energy.

He said that the climate and weather of Balochistan provides a suitable environment for the production of renewable energy saying that it was offering various incentives to international investors.

The CM Balochistan said that public-private partnership (PPP) was being promoted in the province, for which the provincial government had recently approved the PPP Act so that the private sector could also be made a part of the development program.

He said that in order to improve communication links, the Federal government has also issued tenders for the implementation of phase one of the road from Chaman- Quetta to Karachi and work was also underway on other national highways, while to increase commercial activities at the border saying that the establishment of border markets was also being implemented for boosting trade activities.

On this occasion, Chairman Coastal Development Commission of International Chamber of Commerce Shehryar Khan Niazi appreciated the initiatives of the provincial government and said that these initiatives would promote investment and the province would be economically self-sufficient.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta ICC Road Gwadar Chaman Chamber Border Market Commerce From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

King of UK Charles III Declares William Prince of ..

King of UK Charles III Declares William Prince of Wales

40 seconds ago
 AJK govt to fulfill all promises made in elections ..

AJK govt to fulfill all promises made in elections: Tanveer Ilyas Khan

41 seconds ago
 DC visits national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass ..

DC visits national highway near Tharoo Shah bypass to review repair work

43 seconds ago
 Pedersen wins Vuelta 19th stage as leader Evenepoe ..

Pedersen wins Vuelta 19th stage as leader Evenepoel stays safe

44 seconds ago
 UN Says Focusing Now on Demilitarization, Setting ..

UN Says Focusing Now on Demilitarization, Setting Up Security Zone Around ZNPP

18 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to establish cell in I ..

Islamabad High Court orders to establish cell in Interior Ministry to address mi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.