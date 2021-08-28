UrduPoint.com

Govt Providing Technical Education, Job Opportunities To Unemployed Youth: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 12:18 AM

Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is providing technical education and job opportunities to unemployed youth under Ehsaas programe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is providing technical education and job opportunities to unemployed youth under Ehsaas programe.

Nearly two hundred thousand young people had been imparted technical education through Ehsaas program, he said while talking to a private television channel. About 70 to 80 thousand people had attained jobs in different sectors through Kamyab Jawan program, he added.

The farmer community are getting direct benefits by selling their products in the market, he claimed.

An amount of Rs.1100 billion has been transferred to farmers to improve their living standard, he stated.

Commenting on high inflation, he said the people of many developed countries had suffered after COVID 19, pandemic.

The price hike is a global issue after the pandemic, he added.

Appreciating the policies of the PTI government, he said exports, remittances, and industrial sectors are improving day by day.

Usman Dar said the government has set targets to provide relief to common man through public welfare projects. Replying to a question about situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had played a vital role for Afghan peace. He lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for sacrificing a lot in war against terrorism.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincerely working for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Exports Education Job Young Man Price Market TV Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite mi ..

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite missing medal

3 minutes ago
 Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; ..

Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; local media reports 170 casua ..

3 minutes ago
 Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 ..

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people

3 minutes ago
 19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

19 killed in Bangladesh boat accident

13 minutes ago
 EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate ..

EngagementWwith Taliban Will Be Needed to Evacuate People After August 31 - Whit ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Urges Taliban to Ensure Security at Kabul Airpo ..

UN Urges Taliban to Ensure Security at Kabul Airport - Spokesperson

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.