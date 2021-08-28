Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is providing technical education and job opportunities to unemployed youth under Ehsaas programe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is providing technical education and job opportunities to unemployed youth under Ehsaas programe.

Nearly two hundred thousand young people had been imparted technical education through Ehsaas program, he said while talking to a private television channel. About 70 to 80 thousand people had attained jobs in different sectors through Kamyab Jawan program, he added.

The farmer community are getting direct benefits by selling their products in the market, he claimed.

An amount of Rs.1100 billion has been transferred to farmers to improve their living standard, he stated.

Commenting on high inflation, he said the people of many developed countries had suffered after COVID 19, pandemic.

The price hike is a global issue after the pandemic, he added.

Appreciating the policies of the PTI government, he said exports, remittances, and industrial sectors are improving day by day.

Usman Dar said the government has set targets to provide relief to common man through public welfare projects. Replying to a question about situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan had played a vital role for Afghan peace. He lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for sacrificing a lot in war against terrorism.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincerely working for the welfare of the people.