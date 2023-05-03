Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides, however, could not reach a consensus on mutually agreed date for the general elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) The government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have agreed on holding simultaneous general elections across the country under caretaker setup.

The understanding was reached during the third round of talks between delegations of the coalition government led by Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

However, the two sides could not reach a consensus on mutually agreed date for the general elections.

Later, talking to media, the Finance Minister termed the consensus on two points as a great positive achievement.

He said there was consensus between both parties on holding simultaneous elections across the country under caretaker governments and there was no confusion among anyone in this regard.

Ishaq Dar said although no consensus was reached on the point of date of elections but there was flexibility on this point.