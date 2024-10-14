Open Menu

Govt, PTI Discuss Meeting With Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Gohar Khan formally contacts Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for meeting with Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14tThe discussions are underway between the government and the opposition concerning a meeting with PTI Founder Imran Khan and the planned protest on October 15 in Islamabad, the sources said on Monday.

During the conversation, the minister assured Barrister Gohar that a meeting with Imran Khan would be arranged later today.

Sources said that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan via telephone the previous night.

PTI insiders mentioned that the Interior Minister gave personal assurances to Barrister Gohar regarding the meeting with Imran Khan. Barrister Gohar has also requested that Imran Khan’s personal physician be allowed to attend the meeting.

A formal request for the meeting was submitted to the Ministry of Interior on Sunday by Barrister Gohar, asking for himself and Hamid Khan to be granted access to meet with the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans for a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 15. The same day, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is scheduled to commence in Islamabad, with heads of state and over 200 delegations attending the event.

However, PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry remarked that the meeting request is a pretext, with the real aim being to disrupt the SCO summit. He further stated that there is no legal requirement or court order obligating the government to arrange the meeting.

PTI spokesperson Waqas Akram Sheikh stated that if the government facilitates the meeting with Imran Khan, the protest could be called off.

