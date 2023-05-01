Govt., PTI negotiations rescheduled till Tuesday evening: Sanjrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Senate Secretariat have been rescheduled from 11 am to 9 pm on Tuesday, as agreed upon by both parties, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the change was made due to the busy schedules of the members of the negotiation committees from both sides. The new negotiation timings are expected to help facilitate the discussions between the government and PTI to address pressing issues in the country.