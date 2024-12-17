Govt-PTI talks yet to begin formally: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that formal negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have not yet commenced, urging that serious efforts or practical steps are required by PTI to initiate dialogue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that formal negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have not yet commenced, urging that serious efforts or practical steps are required by PTI to initiate dialogue.

Speaking in the House in response to Sher Afzal Marwat's point of order, the minister said that positive discussions in the National Assembly represent a welcome change.

Addressing the issue of law and order, Khawaja Asif underscored that maintaining peace and order is the provincial government's responsibility.

He criticized the provincial government for being preoccupied with matters other than governance, stating that their attention seemed focused on Islamabad instead of issues like Parachinar.

The minister urged them to prioritize their constitutional obligations before political affiliations.

“Love and harmony grow through goodwill, not through threats,” Khawaja Asif said, cautioning that an aggressive tone would only invite bitterness.

He pointed out that the National Assembly has witnessed significant tensions since 2018, with both sides contributing to the acrimony.

Khawaja Asif clarified that no formal steps have yet been taken to initiate talks between the government and PTI.

He confirmed through indirect consultation with the Speaker of the National Assembly that negotiations would only commence once concrete measures are taken.

Responding to concerns raised about the lack of condolences over recent incidents, the minister admitted he was unaware of the exact number of deaths on November 26. However, he emphasized that the sacrifices of Rangers and police personnel in such incidents should be condemned.

He also referenced his own imprisonment during PTI's tenure, recounting how he endured harsh conditions with only a blanket and a prayer mat.

Khawaja Asif said that negotiations could not occur under the threat of violence or civil disobedience calls. “Talks cannot progress alongside contradictions and threats. A call for civil disobedience has been issued again; they can carry it out, and then we can discuss matters,” he added, highlighting that politicians resolve issues through dialogue, not coercion.

The minister said that the nation continues to bear the burden of past bitterness. He called for an environment of change that fosters goodwill and positivity rather than further division.

APP/sra-zah