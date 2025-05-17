Govt Pulled Pakistan Out Of Major Crises: Rana Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Saturday that Pakistan has achieved success across all key fronts, including economic stability, diplomatic engagement, and public welfare.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the progress is visible in all sectors, and further improvement is expected.
He stressed that public welfare remains the government’s top priority, and that efforts have pulled the country out of major challenges.
Responding to a question about political stability, he said that the government has repeatedly invited the opposition for dialogue, but it is the opposition that walked away from the negotiation table.
He clarified that PTI founder can only be released through the legal process, as he is currently imprisoned following a court conviction.
Rana Ihsan reaffirmed that dialogue on all national issues is the best way forward.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt pulled Pakistan out of major crises: Rana Ihsan1 minute ago
-
Ameer Muqam vows no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty1 minute ago
-
National unity above all, urges PM’s Coordinator11 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits family of PAF Martyr Mohammad Ayaz, pays tribute to his sacrifice21 minutes ago
-
India failed militarily, politically and diplomatically: Irfan Siddiqui41 minutes ago
-
Operation Banyanum Marsoos united the nation, says Punjab Governor at Convocation41 minutes ago
-
Modi’s anti-Pakistan agenda backfired globally: Rana Sanaullah41 minutes ago
-
Four persons die in separate accidents in Hyderabad51 minutes ago
-
PM Advisor Rana Sanaullah visits to AJK51 minutes ago
-
CM makes history by disbursing Rs 61 billion to 100,000 beneficiaries51 minutes ago
-
Arab summit kicks off in Baghdad1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Afzal visits house of martyred child to offer condolences1 hour ago