Govt Pulled Pakistan Out Of Major Crises: Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Govt pulled Pakistan out of major crises: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Saturday that Pakistan has achieved success across all key fronts, including economic stability, diplomatic engagement, and public welfare.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the progress is visible in all sectors, and further improvement is expected.

He stressed that public welfare remains the government’s top priority, and that efforts have pulled the country out of major challenges.

Responding to a question about political stability, he said that the government has repeatedly invited the opposition for dialogue, but it is the opposition that walked away from the negotiation table.

He clarified that PTI founder can only be released through the legal process, as he is currently imprisoned following a court conviction.

Rana Ihsan reaffirmed that dialogue on all national issues is the best way forward.

