Govt pursues clear policy over protest call by Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the policy of the government over protest call by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is very clear.

"Protest is a political right and we have no objection over protest , if they follow Constitution and decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan", the minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

The government will hold talks and not allow them to use students of religious institutions for their own agendas.

He asserted that there would not be any deal on accountability and no city would be closed.