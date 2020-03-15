Govt pursues effective, cautious policy to handle Corona Virus issue: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government was pursuing very effective and cautious policy for handling the issue of Corona virus from the day one.

In a Tweet, the federal minister said results of this policy have been recognized globally by all organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO).

That is why they are fighting its spread successfully despite limited resources, adding, Allah would help us IN SHA ALLAH, he said.