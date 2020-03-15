UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Pursues Effective, Cautious Policy To Handle Corona Virus Issue: Fawad Ch

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Govt pursues effective, cautious policy to handle Corona Virus issue: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the government was pursuing very effective and cautious policy for handling the issue of Corona virus from the day one.

In a Tweet, the federal minister said results of this policy have been recognized globally by all organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO).

That is why they are fighting its spread successfully despite limited resources, adding, Allah would help us IN SHA ALLAH, he said.

Related Topics

World Technology Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi, Dubai financial markets ban insider tra ..

32 seconds ago

Emirati engineers due to launch Hope Probe this su ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

3 hours ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

4 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.