UrduPoint.com

Govt Pursuing An Independent Foreign Policy: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy which was a key of responsible nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy which was a key of responsible nations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, opposition parties put the country under slavery and their negativity has been exposed badly.

Ali Muhammad said opposition parties were only pursuing their vested interest for the past many decades and were working against the country.

He said we will not tolerate any sort of interference from any country in Pakistan and no Pakistani will be part of any conspiracy of the opposition as the people were well aware of their negative agenda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

7 die, 3 injured in Kuchi road accident

1 minute ago
 Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN ..

Yemen's warring parties agree to 2-month truce: UN envoy

2 minutes ago
 Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate ..

Stocks wobble as solid US jobs data points to rate hike

2 minutes ago
 UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev t ..

UN Under-Secretary-General to Visit Moscow, Kiev to Discuss Ukraine Situation - ..

2 minutes ago
 Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for ..

Algerian President Establishes Supreme Council for Energy - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Res ..

Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Restructuring of Market - Top Off ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.