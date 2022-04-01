Govt pursuing an independent foreign policy: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy which was a key of responsible nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy which was a key of responsible nations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, opposition parties put the country under slavery and their negativity has been exposed badly.

Ali Muhammad said opposition parties were only pursuing their vested interest for the past many decades and were working against the country.

He said we will not tolerate any sort of interference from any country in Pakistan and no Pakistani will be part of any conspiracy of the opposition as the people were well aware of their negative agenda.