Govt pursuing composite development agenda: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the government was following the agenda of composite development and a district development package had been chalked out to ensure the growth of every area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday the government was following the agenda of composite development and a district development package had been chalked out to ensure the growth of every area.

He said this during a meeting with Member National Assembly Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana here.

The CM assured to early resolve constituency related problems and said that MNAs were also his companions as like the MPAs. Public needs and consultations with parliamentarians were given importance in the development package as the government was duty-bound to fulfill the needs of people, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the government was also rectifying the faults of the past as the country was deviated from its destination due to reckless policies of the past rulers, the CM regretted.

An enmity was committed with the nation by wasting resources on exhibited projects and past rulers ignored the public problems, he said.

The CM said the government had introduced holistic reforms to resolve the problems of people as newPakistan belonged to the common man. The government believed in performance rather than rhetoricand the opportunity of public service was being fulfilled with commitment and zeal, he added.