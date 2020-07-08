UrduPoint.com
Govt Pursuing Its Manifesto Of Accountability Across Board: Senator

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Wednesday said the government was committed to pursue its manifesto of accountability across the board against corrupts and plunderers in order to completely eliminate the menace of corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he underlined the need to introduce reforms in judicial system and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to bring more transparency and effectiveness in them.

He said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had not initiated any reforms in NAB to further streamline its system.

Both the parties had appointed chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal with joint consultation and they were now making hue and cry over accountability process against them, he added.

The senator said NAB was an independent institution of the country and the government was not responsible regarding its investigation against anybody.

Commenting on the joint investigation team (JIT) report on Baldia factory fire tragedy, he said the perpetrators of the incident should be brought to justice.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Ehsass Cash Emergency programme to financially empower the poor segments of the society.

