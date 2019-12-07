UrduPoint.com
Govt Pursuing Mission Of Promoting Economic Activities: Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Govt pursuing mission of promoting economic activities: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government was pursuing the mission of promoting economic activities and facilitating businesses.

In a series of tweets the SAPM said 'Kamyab Jawan' Programme would provide opportunities to the youth to move forward by opening their small and medium enterprises.

She said Rs 100 billion have been allocated for the first phase of 'Kamyab Jawan' Programme. She assured that all the loans under this scheme would be given on merit.

She said it was the firm belief of Imran Khan that the society will achieve progress and prosperity by promoting merit.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said this programme was a guarantee to put the youth on the successful path. She said the disbursement of loans under the programme was a fulfillment of the promise made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan with the youth.

She pointed out that millions of youth evinced their great interest in the programme which was manifestation of their confidence on Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

