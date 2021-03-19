ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the PTI-led government was pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure reasonable and low cost housing facilities for the poor people who cannot afford their own accommodations.

The provision of affordable housing units to the poor was a priority of Imran Khan's government and directed the Housing Ministry to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time, he said this while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

"I would highly appreciate the steps of Prime Minister who is deeply concerned about the problems of underprivileged segments of society", he added.

Ali Muhammad said the government was heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a true leader always feels the pain of the common man.

The Prime Minister has a vision to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state following the golden principles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he mentioned.