UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Pursuing PM's Vision Of Affordable Housing Facilities For The Poor: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Govt pursuing PM's vision of affordable housing facilities for the poor: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the PTI-led government was pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure reasonable and low cost housing facilities for the poor people who cannot afford their own accommodations.

The provision of affordable housing units to the poor was a priority of Imran Khan's government and directed the Housing Ministry to ensure completion of the ongoing housing projects within the stipulated time, he said this while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

"I would highly appreciate the steps of Prime Minister who is deeply concerned about the problems of underprivileged segments of society", he added.

Ali Muhammad said the government was heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a true leader always feels the pain of the common man.

The Prime Minister has a vision to make Pakistan a truly Islamic welfare state following the golden principles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he mentioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Man Gold Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 19, 2021 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

11 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

11 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.