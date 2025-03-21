Govt Pursuing Policies On Climate Action: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government was actively pursuing policies that integrate climate action across all sectors, with initiatives designed to build resilience and sustainability.
In a message on Earth Hour Day observed on March 22, 2025, he said, "Programs like Recharge Pakistan are restoring ecosystems, while policies such as the National Adaptation Plan (2023) and National Clean Air Policy (2023) provide a strategic roadmap for a cleaner, more sustainable future."
He said, "Every year during Earth Hour, millions around the world switch off their lights—a symbolic gesture to inspire action, raise awareness, and empower individuals, businesses, and communities to adopt sustainable practices."
"Despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries.
We have witnessed devastating floods, scorching heatwaves, and prolonged droughts—events that threaten millions of lives, food security, water resources, and urban infrastructure," he noted.
He said, "Our commitment to renewable energy expansion, plastic waste reduction, and green job creation is laying the foundation for long-term environmental stewardship. However, policies alone are not enough—true change begins at home. Every action, no matter how small, strengthens the collective momentum toward a sustainable tomorrow."
"This Earth Hour beginning 8:30 pm tonight, let us unplug to reconnect—with our families, our communities, and the Earth itself—for a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow," he added.
Recent Stories
Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security plan finalises for main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A)6 minutes ago
-
Protest demonstration held to express solidarity with Palestinians6 minutes ago
-
President calls for electricity, water savings6 minutes ago
-
CS reviews digitalization of land records, E-Title Transfer6 minutes ago
-
Govt pursuing policies on climate action: PM6 minutes ago
-
World Down Syndrome Day 2025 observed6 minutes ago
-
Multi-pronged strategy needed to address security issues in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
World Water Day: AKU spotlights urgent need for water conservation16 minutes ago
-
Police repel 5th terrorist attack on Lakhani Checkpost26 minutes ago
-
Director Agriculture inaugurates tree plantation drive on International Forest Day26 minutes ago
-
Traffic Officers tasked with optimising roads for traffic flow, road safety26 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs video-link conference to review PSCA affairs26 minutes ago