Govt pursuing policy of dialogue & reconciliation: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said the government was pursuing a policy of dialogue and reconciliation.

Giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always raised voice for the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at every world forum.

The minister said the government had always kept open its door open for negotiations. Two rounds of talks had been held with the members of banned organization, while the third would be held this evening to sort out the issue amicably, he added.