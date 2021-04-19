UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Pursuing Policy Of Dialogue & Reconciliation: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:08 PM

Govt pursuing policy of dialogue & reconciliation: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said the government was pursuing a policy of dialogue and reconciliation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said the government was pursuing a policy of dialogue and reconciliation.

Giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always raised voice for the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) at every world forum.

The minister said the government had always kept open its door open for negotiations. Two rounds of talks had been held with the members of banned organization, while the third would be held this evening to sort out the issue amicably, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Government

Recent Stories

EU Imposes Sanctions on 10 Individuals, 2 Companie ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi women's activist wins top Europe rights awar ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova's Sandu Discusses Situation in Country Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Faisal stresses to vaccinate 50 mln people by end ..

5 minutes ago

Model Courts awards sentences to 7 accused

5 minutes ago

Ramzan ration-packets distributed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.