Govt pursuing policy of utilisation of natural resources for economic stability: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, on Monday, said that Sindh government was following a policy of utilising natural resources for economic stability and national development as well as saving precious foreign exchange on imports.

The SACM expressed the views while chairing a meeting held here to review the proposed project of extraction, processing, value addition and distribution of iron ore.

The meeting was informed that a large amount of iron ore deposits were present in mineral resource-rich areas of Tharparkar and Jhimpir in Sindh and a private sector entity Agha Steel expressed its intent for a project of extraction of iron ore from mineral deposits and setting up a plant at Port Qasim for its subsequent processing, value addition, distribution and supply.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the project in detail. The SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar instructed to expedite the necessary process in this regard and also assured possible support by the Sindh government for the project.

Secretary Mines and Mineral Development Khalid Chachar, Secretary Investment Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zaman, Chief Executive Officer Sindh Enterprise Development Fund Khizr Parvez and Raza Agha of Agha Steel and other officers attended the meeting.