Govt pursuing three-pronged policy to highlight Kashmir cause: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs was apprised on Thursday that the Federal government was pursuing a three-pronged policy to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally that included legal aspect, human rights and peace and security concerns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri informed the meeting that two human rights reports were published under umbrella of the United Nations, highlighting the plight of Kashmiris; sparking international dialogue.

The law makers asserted that measures ascertained by MoFA were not enough and that there was more to be done to ensure that Kashmiris are accorded their rights.

The Committee which met here with Professor Sajid Mir in the chair decided that a meeting should be held prior to August 05, 2021 to show solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

Chairman Committee opined that the Kashmiris right of self determination was the main tenet of the Kashmir cause which had been sidelined in the wake of human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He maintained that the Kashmir Ministry should not lose focus and ensure that the Kashmiris right of self determination is pursued relentlessly. it was important to understand that once the right of self-determination was achieved the human rights violations would end, he said.

Some members volunteered that visits should be arranged on self-finance basis to highlight the issue in benefiting manner at every international key forum.

The meeting was attended by Senators, Falak Naz, Palwasha Khan, Muhammad Qasim, Shahadat Awan, Kamran Michael, Shaheen Khalid Butt and senior officials of Kashmir Ministry and MoFA.