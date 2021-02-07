UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Pursuing UK For Return Of Nawaz Sharif: Shahzad Akbar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Govt pursuing UK for return of Nawaz Sharif: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Sunday said that incumbent government was pursuing United Kingdom for return of Nawaz Sharif. Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's period of stay in London has been expired, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Nawaz Sharif, he said had applied for extension on medical grounds. He made it clear that Nawaz Sharif was a convict in Pakistani courts, and Ex PM should return to homeland for facing corruption cases.

Commenting on Broadsheet matter, he said Pakistan's government had to pay heavy amount due to agreement with Broadsheet. In reply to a question regarding extension to Chairman national accountability bureau (NAB), he said as per law, duration of Chairman NAB could not be extended. To another question about recovery of assets, Advisor to PM said that there was a difference between civil and criminal recovery of assets. He, however said that national accountability bureau has made a huge recovery from the elements involved in corruption cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau London United Kingdom Criminals Sunday TV From Government Agreement Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Dubai Police buildings glow Red for Hope Probe

6 minutes ago

Analysis: UAE’s Hope Probe a testimony to humank ..

21 minutes ago

UAE welcomes lifting of temporary suspension on fl ..

36 minutes ago

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.